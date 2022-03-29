Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06.

OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

