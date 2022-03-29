Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.30

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

