McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 94,952 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.61.

NYSE MCD opened at $244.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.21. The stock has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

