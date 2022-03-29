McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, RTT News reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.170-$3.220 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.17-3.22 EPS.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.65.

In related news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,440.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 155,274 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after purchasing an additional 61,713 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 147,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

