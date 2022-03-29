MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock Price Up 10.1%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 11,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 736,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 56.30%. Equities research analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering.

