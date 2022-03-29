MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 2% Higher This Week

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2% higher against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $83,045.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,798.91 or 1.00014119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00065653 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00300541 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00139604 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005587 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.