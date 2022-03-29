Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Short Interest Update

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 155.3% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MIT opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Mason Industrial Technology has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

Get Mason Industrial Technology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Industrial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Industrial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.