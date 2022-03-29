Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 80.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 192,323 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,676 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Masimo by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 125,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.60.

Shares of MASI traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $157.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,576. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.94 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.