Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.
NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37.
In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MBII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.01.
Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.
