Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBII. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 55,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

MBII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.01.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

