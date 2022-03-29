Marpai (MRAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MRAI opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Marpai has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marpai in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marpai in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marpai in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marpai in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marpai in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

