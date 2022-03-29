Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Short Interest Update

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Marpai stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Marpai has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04.

Get Marpai alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Marpai in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marpai in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marpai in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marpai in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marpai in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 47.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.