Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marlin Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 153,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 314,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FINM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 1,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,134. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Marlin Technology has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

