Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $418.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.17. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marine Products (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

