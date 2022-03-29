Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 14.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.04.

Marin Software ( NASDAQ:MRIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

About Marin Software (Get Rating)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.