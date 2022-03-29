Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $336,935.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 844,259 shares of company stock valued at $20,971,988 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

