Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Has $13.82 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for about 0.9% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,556,000 after purchasing an additional 887,504 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,740 shares during the last quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,328,000 after purchasing an additional 583,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,039 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTES. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $93.71. 87,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,693. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.16. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

