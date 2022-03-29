Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.05

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.05 and traded as high as C$26.62. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$26.60, with a volume of 5,898,188 shares.

Several analysts have commented on MFC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.32.

The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.05.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 23.8300004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

