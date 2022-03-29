Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Down 31.3% in March

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 17,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

