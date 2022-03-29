Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTEX. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mannatech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mannatech by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mannatech in a report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The company has a market cap of $71.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mannatech’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

