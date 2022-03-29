Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

TUSK opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.11. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $82,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,657,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 380.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 41,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,579,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 66,708 shares in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.