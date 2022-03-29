Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.56

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.56 and traded as low as C$79.01. Magna International shares last traded at C$79.82, with a volume of 659,326 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.25.

Get Magna International alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$23.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 10.7200003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.