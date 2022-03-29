Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$98.25.

MG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MG stock traded up C$0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching C$79.82. The company had a trading volume of 659,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,166. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$70.16 and a 52 week high of C$126.00. The company has a market cap of C$23.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$91.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Magna International will post 10.7200003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

