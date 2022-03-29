MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.84. MacroGenics shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 4,418 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

The stock has a market cap of $548.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 908.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 186,543 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

