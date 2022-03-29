Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $438.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $433.92.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU traded up $37.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.00. 187,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.35 and a 200-day moving average of $381.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.