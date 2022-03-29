Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.38. 81,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,327,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 142,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

