Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) fell 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.95. 20,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 49,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

Get Logiq alerts:

About Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.