Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100,402 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,295,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,582,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $444.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.77. The stock has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

