Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873,828 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $39,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $41.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Lithium Americas Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.