Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873,828 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $39,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $41.56.
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
