Lincoln National Corp Sells 353 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.82 and a 12 month high of $68.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.