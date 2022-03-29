Lincoln National Corp Sells 221 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $120.12 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

