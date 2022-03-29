Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trade Desk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 86.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 241.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

