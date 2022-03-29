Lincoln National Corp Purchases 869 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,789,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.29.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.