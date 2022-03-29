Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 803,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 63,416 shares during the period.

PGX opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

