Lincoln National Corp Has $510,000 Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 3,139.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $46.25.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 117.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

