Lincoln National Corp Has $1 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of C opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

