Lincoln National Corp Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

