Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,622 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,513,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 36,313 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

Shares of CFG opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

