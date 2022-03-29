Lincoln National Corp Buys 8,194 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,333 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 75,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

