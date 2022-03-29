Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $864.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will report $864.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $892.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $757.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $76,255,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.93 and a 200 day moving average of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $119.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

About Lincoln Electric (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.