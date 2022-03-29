Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lightning eMotors updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEV. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

