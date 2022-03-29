LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 10,850 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,361,388. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $338.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

