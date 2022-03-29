Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target Raised to C$2.10 at Stifel Nicolaus

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.50 to C$2.10 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCRTF traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 218,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,339. Leucrotta Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

