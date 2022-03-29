Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Up 187.5% in March

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lendlease Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
Lendlease Group stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.
About Lendlease Group (Get Rating)
Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.
