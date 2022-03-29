Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Up 7%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 9,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,988,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

