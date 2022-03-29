Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $60,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lemonade by 30.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Lemonade by 18.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.09. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $115.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Lemonade (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.