Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target Lowered to €94.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mar 29th, 2022

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €97.00 ($106.59) to €94.00 ($103.30) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of Legrand to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.00.

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $19.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.53. Legrand has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.59.

About Legrand (Get Rating)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Analyst Recommendations for Legrand

