Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target Lowered to €94.00 at Morgan Stanley

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €97.00 ($106.59) to €94.00 ($103.30) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of Legrand to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.00.

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $19.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.53. Legrand has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.59.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

