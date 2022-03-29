Leeward Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.64. 84,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.