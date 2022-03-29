Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,696 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $482.39 and a 200 day moving average of $460.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $360.55 and a one year high of $517.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

