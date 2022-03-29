Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Down 55.2% in March

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the February 28th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LGI traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,677. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1247 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

