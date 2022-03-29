Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 25,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 72,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.
About Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laramide Resources (LMRXF)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.