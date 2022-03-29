Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 25,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 72,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. Its projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

